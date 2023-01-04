Bola Tinubu Says He Has Come Home To Kano And All He Wants To Do Is Dance

Presidential aspirant of the APC while speaking at the rally in Kano chanted Nigeria severally and said he has come home to Kano and all he wants to do is dance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Wpzahwc3mU

