Brentford Vs Liverpool 3 – 1 – (Full Time)

Happy new year and welcome to even more football, constantly, all the time. Just three days after deservedly beating Leicester in the most hilarious fashion, Liverpool are up again, this time traveling to West London to take on Brentford.

It’s been a solid first half of the year for the Bees, who, after finishing 13th in their Premier League debut season, now sit 10th in the table, just five points behind tomorrow’s visitors. After beating West Ham on Friday, and having drawn 3-3 against the Reds in the corresponding fixture last year, given Liverpool’s current struggles, Thomas Frank’s team will be looking to go one better this time around.

Top scorer and problematic gambly boi Ivan Toney could miss out after picking up a knock to the knee earlier in the week, centre-back Kristoffer Ajer is back in training but unlikely to return from his own knee injury in time, and full-back Aaron Hickey has been ruled out, but otherwise, the Brentford manager can call on his full squad.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related