Buhari Arrives In Adamawa For APC Rally (Video)

In advance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally slated for Monday, January 9, 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s flagbearer, and other members of the Presidential Campaign Council would follow the Nigerian president in today’s electioneering event in Adamawa, the ruling party had earlier said.
