Buhari Receives Special Evoy Of Burundi, Niyonzima In Aso Rock (Photos)

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI RECEIVES IN AUDIENCE BURUNDI SPECIAL ENVOY NIYONZIMA . JAN 3RD 2023

SOURCE

https://twitter.com/VictorG63538936/status/1610253666035933185?t=C5Ce712lRC1fSdtRdOPxuw&s=08

