Buhari’s Visit: Buni Declares Monday, Tuesday As Public Holiday In Yobe

Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State has declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to welcome the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to the state.

This was contained in a statement by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Bilal, in Damaturu on Sunday.

Buhari will be visiting the state to inaugurate projects, including Cargo Airport, Ultra-Modern Market and Maternal and Child Health Care Complex.

Bilal said, “This is to enable civil servants and the general public to receive the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who will be in the state on a one-day State Visit to commission projects.”

He, however, said civil servants were to resume work on Wednesday.

