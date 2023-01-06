Burger With Cornflakes Inside: A Nairalander’s Experience At An Eatery (Photo)

So yesterday i went out with my girl and her friend(nancy) to have a little fun. It was an amusement park so we paid 750 instead of the usual 500 because of festive season. We had alot of fun playin visual game and taking a lot of pictures. At some point i got so hungry i couldn’t hold it so i told them lets go eat so we went to an eatery where we saw alot of crowd. On getting there i and nancy ordered for burger. As i was waiting to get the order my babe and her friend went to buy chicken elsewhere. So basically i bought the burger while nancy bought the chicken for my babe.

As soon as i picked up the burger i noticed something was off so i took a bit lo and behold the burger was tasteless and very dry. I cant even describe the test cos ive never tasted anything like it before. Immediately i told nancy to take it back for them to warm it again but when she came back it was still the same. Even my babes chicken was cold but i had to manage and share it with her.

To my greatest surprise when i opened the burger i saw corn flakes inside i was shocked to my bone marrow. Like ive never in my life witnessed such a scam at the highest level. This was when i realized the reason they dont want to warm the burger cos it will dissolve the corn flakes and it wont look crispy anymore.

Honestly that ruined my day. We spent roughly 5600 for the burger, chicken and drink we bought.

So guys be careful when you want to buy something.

