Burna Boy Pounding Fufu With A Woman In The Street (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M1XpFfhjQs

Heyyy oo, Famous Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, have caused a stirs on social media and the reactions from fans are getting out of hand , this happened after a video of him pounding fufu alongside a woman by the roadside surface online.

it was later gathered that the video making rounds on social media was from the making of the singer’s ‘Common Person’ music video.

Common Person song from the album Love Damini was released in 2022 and Burna Boy will be rolling out the video soon.

A part of the making of the music video where Burna pounded yam and since set tongues wagging after it surfaced on the internet.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related