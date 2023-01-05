Can Tinubu And Atiku Get 25% Of The Votes In Rivers State?

That obi will win rivers is a fait acconpli but by how many votes is the issue of contest.wike is clearly fighting pro atiku groups and voters in rivers.the 200k polling unit aides is meant to prevent people from voting atiku.most of atiku’s supporters or henchmen in rivers are unfortunately from ikwerre where wike hold sway.the rivers campaign dg maeba is from ogoni where magnus controls.the sekibos are from okrika where patience,Evans bipi and ateke tom are pro wike.secondus is from andoni LGA and tele ikuru is ready to deal with him.based on the above,I dont see how atiku will get 25% or exceed 100k votes.less I forget,hon dagogo is also supporting atiku but is hiding.

For tinubu asari dokubo is fully supporting him and he controls half of kalabari.ex apc chair flag amachree controls the other half of kalabari plus the apc candidate tonye cole is from here.magnus Abe the sdp candidate dominates ogoni which gives bloc votes and is in alliance with tinubu.the minister of state environment hon odum UDI controls abolga and will deliver here.the chairman of uniport gov council sen uchendu will try to deliver emohua as chidi Lloyd will be neutral.hon wihioka will try to deliver ikwerre LGA as the chair nwanosike will be neutral.hon Ephraim nwuzi will bring votes from etche land while hon promise dike will try to deliver oyigbo..

