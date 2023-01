Yobe was completely locked down today as President Buhari and APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stormed the state to flag off the party’s 2023 campaign.

So many pictures taken at the rally have been posted all over social media but this particular one caught my attention because of the passion and energy on display. What’s the best caption for this picture?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related