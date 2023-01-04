Catholic Bishop Of Abakaliki Diocese Rejects Umahi’s Award (Pictured)

The Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Revd Dr Peter Nworie Chukwu, has turned down invitation for an award that was extended to him by the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

In a letter date 16th December 2022, but just started making rounds, the Bishop challenged Umahi to free his priest, Fr Timothy Ngwuta, who has been in custody since last year, rather than giving him award.

Political watchers in Ebonyi are not surprised at the action of the bishop as someone has to stand up to Umahi’s atrocities in Ebonyi. Umahi knows that he has lost the people which is why he is running from pillar to post looking for validation and legitimacy through association with men of honour. But the Bishop did well not to fall for it.

Your Excellency.

RE: NOTIFICATION OF YOUR SELECTION FOR THE MAIDEN STATE OF HONOURS AWARD 2022 AS COMMANDER, EBONYI HALL OF FAME (CEHF)

Compliments of the season and may the grace and peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you now and forever. Amen.

I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter notifying me that I have been selected for the Maiden State of Honours Award 2022 as Commander, Ebonyi Hall of FAME. I am pleasantly surprised that I was selected for such a prestigious honour by your government.

I wish to sincerely thank you for your thoughtful consideration in selecting me for the Maiden State of Honours Award, I am grateful to you and your government for deeming me fit for the award.

Your Excellency, I wish to respectfully decline this award. I am barely one year in office. I am still struggling to fit into the high demands of the ecclesiastical office of the Bishop. So, I feel that I have not achieved much as to deserve an award. If I may suggest, I would rather wish that this award be bestowed on my predecessor, Most Rev. Michael Nnachi Okoro, for his long and meritorious service to God and humanity. Rather than give me an award, I would prefer you set in motion, actions that would facilitate the termination of murder and sundry charges against my priest, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta.

Accept. Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and regards as you pilot the affairs of the State. Be assured of my constant prayers for you, your government and the good people of our dear State.

Sincerely yours. Peter N. Chukwu,

Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese.

