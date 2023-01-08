Cheap Blackmail Won’t Stop Us From Winning 2023 Presidential Election – LP

Nigerians should snub opposition’s orchestrated propaganda that the Labour Party, LP does not have polling agents in core northern states as we are solidly on ground championing the ways and means to change the narrative this year, Dr Yunusa Tanko, LP PCC spokesman revealed on Sunday.

Tanko who was reacting to sponsored stories by opposition parties at the weekend rubbished the alleged deliberate falsehoods being perpetuated as LP has foot soldiers scattered all to “man all polling units in the north and the entire nation.

“Opposition gimmicks to weaken the resolved minds of Nigerians to Vote Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed into power this year will not fly.

Tanko made these declarations in a statement issued on Sunday saying:

“The attention of the Labour Party Presidential campaign council, (LPPCC) has been drawn to yet another deceitful information circulating in the social media to the effect that our party has not submitted agents for 90,000 Polling Units in North Central, Northeast and Northwest.

“We see this as yet another propaganda from the opposition to bring our rising influence down and deceive the electorate in an election year.

“We have volunteers all over the country that surpass even the number of agents required for each Polling booth so the issue of not being able to supply agents for 90,000 units is a complete fallacy designed by the enemies of progress in Nigeria.

“INEC gave a window of up to January 20th for political parties to submit their list of agents for the elections and as such cannot at this time raise concerns about any political Party not being able to submit enough agents.

“The Labour Party has a task force on the recruitment and selection of agents headed by our presidential candidate H.E. Peter Obi himself and his Vice, Datti, the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party are all members of that committee.

“LPPCC is investigating the source of this propaganda because we know it is not definitely from the INEC.

“We appeal to the Obidient family and the teeming supporters of our party to disregard the deceitful information and focus on the collection of their PVCs which are our collective weapons to dislodge the enemies of our dear country.



https://independent.ng/cheap-blackmail-wont-stop-us-from-winning-2023-presidential-election-labour-party/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related