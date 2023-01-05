Chelsea Vs Manchester City (0 – 1) – Full Time

Chelsea’s first home game of 2023 is a big one as we host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Ahead of kick-off we look at the two teams’ shared history as well as all the key facts and figures.
Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea – 2018/19 – Premier League
Chelsea 6-0 Manchester City – 2007/08 – Premier League
Manchester City’s biggest win at Stamford Bridge – 4-1 in 1978/79 Division One
No side has beaten Pep Guardiola’s Man City on more occasions in the Premier League than Chelsea, who have five wins since the start of the 2016/17 season.