Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie And Peter Obi Meet After Her Title (Photos)

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Peter Obi were filmed exchanging greetings in the traditional Igbo way.

Chimamanda, who was conferred with the title of Odeluwa Abba, used her chieftaincy hand fan, which had her title on it, to shake Peter Obi.

Also present at the ceremony was Anambra state governor,bCharles Soludo.

He later took to Facebook to share a photo he took with Chimamanda while congratulating her on her conferment.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/12/chief-chimamanda-ngozi-adichie-and-peter-obi-shake-hands-in-the-traditional-igbo-way-photosvideo-2.html

