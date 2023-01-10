Chinese Brands Take The Lead On The List Of Global Top Brands 2022-2023

China ranks first in the world in the production and sales of consumer electronics. As an important global manufacturing base for consumer electronics, China is home to the manufacturing bases and R& D centers of most of the world’s major electronics production companies and OEM. About 80% of the world’s personal computers and over 65% of smartphones and color TVs are produced in China.

Chinese brand shine in the world, evidenced by lists of this GTB. Among them, the “2022-2023 Top 10 CE Brands” list is occupied by Chinese brands such as Huawei, TCL, Haier, BOE, Hisense, Xiaomi, Midea, Lenovo, Gree and Skyworth. What’s more, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, VIVO, OPPO, Honor, Realme, Motorola, Huawei, and TECNO are the 2022-2023 Global Top 10 Smart Phone Brands, more than half of which are from China. The “2022-2023 Global Top 10 TV Brands” list includes Samsung, LG, TCL, Hisense, Changhong, Xiaomi, SONY, Skyworth, CHiQ, and Sharp, and Chinese brands account for half. Awards released concurrently are the “2022-2023 Global Top 50 CE Brands”, the “2022-2023 International Innovation Enterprise Brand Award” and so on.

This year’s selection evaluates the participating brands from four dimensions, industry popularity, global strategic layout, influence on international market, and product innovation. In combination with data and jury evaluation and online voting, an authoritative, professional and fair award list finally comes out.

he innovative capabilities of China’s consumer electronics have been demonstrated by numerous “world’s-first” consumer electronics products launched in recent years, such as the mobile phone with foldable flexible screen, the multi-screen TV, the 8K laser TV with a rollable screen, the 4K 240Hz curved gaming monitor and the 5G laptop.

TCL won three individual awards in this selection, showing its super strength in the display field. The eye-catching new product TCL 4K Mini LED TV C845 won the “Gold Award for New Generation Display Technology”. By fine-tuning the amount of light, mini-LED backlight technology can improve the black contrast that traditional LEDs are not good at and the powerful quantum dot technology can improve color richness, saturation and gamut to a higher level to bring exceptionally powerful and precise control of brilliantly bright and deeply dark areas of the image, delivering unparalleled depth and dimension. C845 has obtained the industry-leading IMAX Enhanced certification and is equipped with a series of core black technologies with high refresh rate and low latency for users to experience viewing with top sound quality and smooth games at home.

The TCL QD-Mini LED Smart Screen X11 won the “Award for Innovative Mini LED Display of the Year”. It adopts the QD-Mini LED display technology, which combines the advantages of LCD and OLED. It upgrades the traditional surface light source to a pixel-level point light source and presents higher brightness, color gamut and lifespan than OLED while achieving ultra-high contrast. So it is the real next-generation large-screen display technology. The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro, which won the “Award for Innovative Eye Protection Technology of the Year”, uses multi-layer eye protection paper-like display technology to retain natural colors, filter harmful blue light, and maintain excellent visual effects. In addition to excellent visual performance, NXTPAPER technology also enables users to enjoy a comfortable tactile experience when writing, drawing or taking notes on a paper-like screen.

source: https://www.fox19.com/prnewswire/2023/01/06/lists-2022-2023-global-top-brands-unveiled-where-chinese-brands-shone-world/

