Collect Your PVC And Vote Peter Obi, Labour Party – Peter P’square

By   On  In Latest, News 

Nigeria will be free from bad leadership if we get it right this time by collecting our PVC and Vote the right candidates! Lets prove to them that power belongs to the people! IT IS THE NIGERIA CITIZENS TURN! Lets not miss this opportunity! Vote @PeterObi & @NgLabour

