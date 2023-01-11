Collect Your PVC And Vote Peter Obi, Labour Party – Peter P’square

Nigeria will be free from bad leadership if we get it right this time by collecting our PVC and Vote the right candidates! Lets prove to them that power belongs to the people! IT IS THE NIGERIA CITIZENS TURN! Lets not miss this opportunity! Vote @PeterObi & @NgLabour



https://twitter.com/PeterPsquare/status/1613117071822589952?t=ZZtFnjyDXpANQnPjY4l5iA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related