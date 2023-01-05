Comments Of Grown Women Spark Outrage As They Sexualise Little Boy (Photo)

Some group of grown women lost themseles as they took to Facebook to sexualise a little boy.

Apparently, the boy’s photo was shared online and grown women began resharing it while joking about going under the sheet with him and having a baby for the boy.

One of the women shared the boy’s photo with the caption: “Call me R.Kelly hunny.”

The women apparently used the singer, R. Kelly as a reference to express her feelings for the boy because he has been accused of sexually getting involved with underage.

Another woman expressed her desire to get under the sheets with the boy and one woman talked about having a son with the boy.

When called out for their comments, they dismissed it as a joke.



Source: https://hgsmediaplus.com/2023/01/05/comments-of-grown-women-spark-outrage-as-they-sexualise-little-boy/

