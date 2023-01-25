Constitution Alteration Bill: The 35 Items To Be Transmitted To Buhari For Assent

The Nigerian Senate and the Federal House of Representatives have adopted the resolution for the passage and transmittal of 35 items on the Constitution Alteration Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

On 1st March 2022, the green and red chambers voted independently for 44 items in the bill on March 01, 2022.

Two-thirds State Houses of Assembly is expected to harmonise and vote on the proposed Bill. 27 Houses of Assembly entered representation while nine (9) States: Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba & Zamfara Assemblies, are yet to do so.

Every item must meet a YES threshold from at least 24 Houses of Assembly.

1. Afikpo North and Afikpo South LGAs to be known as Afikpo LGA and Edda LGA respectively. (Ebonyi State)

The LG Autonomy failed:

Only 16 states passed it: Abia, Kogi, Edo, Ogun, Katsina, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Cross River, Osun, Enugu, Kano and Bauchi.

*Some of the items involve:*

– The powers of the National Assembly or State House of Assembly to summon the President or Governor.

– The correctional facility, railway and the generation, transmission & distribution of electricity to be moved from the Exclusive to the concurrent Legislative List.

– The establishment of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation or State separate from the Minister or Commissioner for Justice, amongst others.

