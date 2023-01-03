Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has condemned and vowed to bring to book attackers of his motorcade on Sunday.

Suspected thugs had stoned the governor’s convoy with hail of stones in the state capital, Sokoto while he was returning, with his entourage and party officials, from campaign tour of Silame and Wammako local government areas of the state.

Also, with the governor at the time of the assault were with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidates of Sokoto and Kebbi states: Mallam Saidu Umar and Gen. Aminu Bande (retd), the deputy gubernatorial candidate of Sokoto state, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa and other dignitaries; all of whom escaped unhurt.

Nonetheless, two vehicles in the fleet were damaged by the attackers.

Tambuwal told journalists at the close of a stakeholders’ meeting with political appointees in the state that some of the attackers have been arrested and will soon be prosecuted.

“It is unfortunate that yesterday on our way back from Wammako, at the senatorial office of Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, some hoodlums attacked my convoy on our way to the government house.

“We cannot condone any culture of violence in Sokoto state. We cannot afford to toy with the fragile peace in the state.

“The matter is being investigated by the security agencies. Some arrests have been made. Rest assured that the law will take its course.

“I, therefore, urge all political leaders in Sokoto to eschew violence; and to advise all their followers and supporters, to go out and campaign peacefully, look for votes, and not perpetrate violence.

“As you know, we believe in peace. We have been preaching peace and peaceful coexistence in Sokoto state, irrespective of political party differences, lineage or persuasions,” he added.



https://leadership.ng/convoy-attack-tambuwal-vows-to-bring-perpetrators-to-book/

