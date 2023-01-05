Could This Job Offer Be Scam?

Please guys I need urgent and mature response to this issue.

I am a graduate and currently working as a real estate broker in Abuja.

Recently a friend of mine who happened to be my brother in-law told me of a job offer in portharcourt at a company( an international company persay) who were ready to pay him in dollars every week.

The problem was that he has to pay N650k for international working documents, dollar account and other stuffs to commence training.

I don’t know what happened next, I later heard he’s there already and he wants to create opportunity for me too.

So he requested for my details which I sent to him. Lately yesterday he called telling me I was confirmed for the job replacement and I also have to pay N650k to get the job.

I didn’t say anything to him yet aside telling him I’ll get back to him.

I’m having a double feeling about this seeing the fact that this is someone I know in person, that’s why I brought it here.

Thank you guys!

