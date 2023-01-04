Couple Die While Returning Home From Their Wedding (Photo)

The Family Members of a Nigerian couple identified as Mr and Mrs. Akimu have been thrown into mourning after the couple died while returning home from their wedding ceremony on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, NaijaCover Reports.

A bereaved friend of the couple, Haruna Braimoh, Shared the sad story on his Twitter handle As Sighted By NaijaCover Below:

”INALILAHI WAINA ILEHIN RAJIUN. Sad News for my community. Late #Mr_And_Mrs_Akimu.You guys got married yesterday and Both dies ‘n accident Same yesterday on your way home from wedding ground . My Allah better make your marriage be successful in Al-jannatu Firdausi.” Braimoh wrote.

See Photo And Reaction As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

