Court Nullifies Warrant Of Arrest On Umo Eno, Admits Being Misled By Applicant

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A Magistrate Court in Wuse 5, Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

The court has also admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.

Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP.

SOURCE

PREVIOUS THREADS:
https://www.nairaland.com/7513405/akwa-ibom-pdp-governorship-candidate#119790643

https://www.nairaland.com/7517426/igp-baba-served-warrant-arrest#119878744

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: