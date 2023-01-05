Court Stops DSS, Police, CCB From Investigating INEC Chairman Over Asset Declaration

*Declares assets form valid

by Kunle Olasanmi

The plans to scuttle the 2023 general election by removing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, from office, failed on Wednesday, as the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Garki, quashed the allegations of false asset declaration against him.

The Court went ahead to bar security agencies from investigating Prof. Yakubu over his valid assets declaration.

In the Originating Summons marked FCT/HC/GAR/CV/47/2022 by Somadina Uzoabaka against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Claimant sought, among other things, an order of mandatory injunction directing and compelling the INEC Chairman to recuse, excuse and exclude himself and or step down as the Chairman of INEC pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies.

The plaintiff also sought an order of court stopping the INEC Chairman from holding or assuming any public office for a period of 10 years.

Prof. Yakubu, who in his response to the allegations, furnished the court with several exhibits to show the sources of money for the purchase of the properties which the plaintiff alleged were illegally acquired and insisted that his asset declarations were validly done.

In the judgment, Justice M. A. Hassan found that the declaration of assets by Prof. Yakubu was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law and that he cannot be investigated by any of the security agencies listed by the Claimant that should all investigate him.

The judge declined to grant any of the 14 prayers of the claimant, declaring that the INEC Chairman cannot be removed over fabricated allegations of false asset declaration.

The judge, therefore, dismissed the claims of the Claimant and allowed the Counter-claim of the INEC Chairman.



