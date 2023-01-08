Covenant University: Bishop Oyedepo To Build School Of Law, Medicine With ₦‎6 Billion

17th Convocation: Chancellor Announces Commencement of Law, Medicine Programmes

The Chancellor, Covenant University, Dr David Oyedepo, has announced that the University is set to commence the construction of the facilities for Law and Medicine programmes.

The Chancellor made this known while responding to a passionate plea by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau at the University’s 17th Convocation Ceremony on Friday.

While delivering a goodwill message at the event on Friday, Yakubu had observed that the University was not running a law programme and made the plea.

In his response, Oyedepo said the process for the commencement of the two programmes would begin in the first quarter of the year and that six billion naira has been budgeted for the project.

The Chancellor had earlier charged the graduands to take responsibility in order not to become liabilities in the future.

Oyedepo said that everyone was absolutely responsible for their outcome in life, as responsibility was the price of greatness.

“Life begins with a vision, no one arrives at a future he or she does not prepare for. It is time to wake up and take responsibility early because commitment to one’s vision is what is called responsibility,” he said.

The chancellor implored parents to allow their children to take responsibility so that they would not end up as liabilities in life.



