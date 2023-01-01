Crowd Cheers Oshiomhole As He Arrives Akpekpe Summit Shakes Auchi (Video)

Oshiomhole’s Dramatic Entrance At Akpekpe Summit Shakes Auchi (Videos)

Haba, Oshiomhole’s street credibility is simply overwhelming; he completely steals the show wherever he goes. We’ve seen him GLOW on several occasions in the last week, including the Royal Palace of the Oba of Benin, various palaces across Edo North, and some community festivals.

His entrance is always the same; as soon as he arrives, the audience evacuates their seats in order to catch a glimpse of Adams Oshiomhole, and as is customary, he walks around to acknowledge the warm reception and the standing ovation.

So yesterday he was at the Akpekpe Summit and Award ceremony in Auchi, and it was another thunderous reception; as soon as he was spotted, the crowd erupted in joy; Adams has proven beyond all doubt that he is the people’s main man.

The Akpekpe Summit and Award Ceremony was a success, with the organisers rewarding some distinguished daughters of the community who made the community proud in their educational endeavours. Adams Oshiomhole was also honoured with an award for his leadership excellence by the Akpekpe community in Etsako West.

Witness the dramatic entrance of Oshiomhole into the community summit that rocked Auchi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mosgFgJ0f5w

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/oshiomholes-dramatic-entrance-at-akpekpe-summit-shakes-auchi-videos/

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related