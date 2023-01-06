Crowd Hails Adams Oshiomhole During APC Presidential Rally In Edo

Is Adams Oshiomhole The Most Loved Politician In Edo State ? Check Out These Videos

Adams Oshiomhole, who is still very hot seven years later after leaving office, is a man who truly has genuine street love. When people, and I mean ordinary people, see Oshiomhole, their faces are covered with smiles and a sense of accomplishment; these expressions are priceless and cannot be faked.

The APC held its mega presidential rally yesterday at the UNIBEN sports complex in Benin City, and it was a blast. With his appearance, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu electrified the entire audience.

Adams Oshiomhole, the Deputy DG of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, entered and exited the venue in a unique and dramatic manner. People couldn’t stop crowding around him and showering him with affection. Their screams were loud and clear, and they only spoke of his kindness.

You can hate him, but that doesn’t change the fact that millions of people love him, and you can ignore him, but that doesn’t change the fact that millions of people value him.

Now watch these videos of Adams Oshiomhole at the rally and Adams Oshiomhole on the streets away from the rally.In those non-rally ground videos, you can see how people became ecstatic when they saw Oshiomhole. This was not planned, and they had no idea if Adams was at a rally.

We saw people in buses, on the road, pedestrians, and hawkers selling their wares; the excitement was evident. Is the Edo North Senatorial Candidate the most popular politician in Edo State?

Keep in mind that when Adams Oshiomhole was governor, his love was unconditional, as evidenced by his re-election bid, in which he won all councils, becoming the first governor in the federation to do so.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/is-adams-oshiomhole-the-most-loved-politician-in-edo-state-check-out-these-videos/

Please leave your comments after watching the videos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YVTUmdS3Zs

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline.

