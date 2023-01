Good evening nairalanders.

Why do Nigerians believe that you must have to cut your baby’s hair (especially male babies) immediately they reach 1 year?

Is there any theory here?

People have been suggesting that I cut my boy’s hair when he reaches 1 year which is some days from now, he has much hair which I plan to maintain and keep in a good shape.

