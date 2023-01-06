Daily Qur’an Challenge!

Join this Qur’an reading challenge today! Reciting the Qur’an shouldn’t just be reserved for Ramadan. Do you agree?

Even if you can’t read a juuz/day, you can start with a smaller amount such as 1/2 or 3/4 of it, or even just a page or a line. Consistency and commitment are key.

Add Qur’an reading to your daily routine at a time that works for you. Remember, there are many benefits to reading the Qur’an (including the reward of good deeds). As the Prophet Muhammad said, “Whoever recites a letter from the Book of Allah, he will receive one good deed as ten good deeds like it. I do not say that Alif Lam Mim is one letter, but rather Alif is a letter, Lam is a letter, and Mim is a letter.”

As a rough estimate, here are some potential daily rewards for different amounts of reading:

1 line (36 letters) = roughly 360 good deeds

1 page (532 letters) = roughly 5,320 good deeds

5 pages (2,660 letters) = roughly 26,600 good deeds

10 pages (5,320 letters) = roughly 53,200 good deeds

20 pages (10,640 letters) = roughly 106,400 good deeds (one juuz/day). – I encourage this because you complere

Don’t let the hours you spend online go to waste – use some of that time to earn rewards through Qur’an reading. Set a daily reminder and be consistent. May Allah make it easy for you. Ameen.”

I encourage you to aim for reading 20 pages per day – this is roughly one juuz, and if you can commit to this daily, you will complete a Qur’an in one month!

Below are some of the benefits of reading the Qur’an, both spiritual and physical.

Spiritual guidance: The Qur’an is considered the Word of God in Islam, and it is believed to contain guidance and teachings for all of humanity. Reading the Qur’an can help believers to understand God’s message and to live a more meaningful and purposeful life.

Personal growth and development:

The Qur’an encourages believers to develop their character and to become the best version of themselves. Reading the Qur’an can help one to reflect on their own behavior and to make positive changes in their life.

Increased knowledge: The Qur’an is a source of knowledge and wisdom, and reading it can increase one’s understanding of the world and their place in it.

Improved mental health: Some studies have suggested that reading the Qur’an can have positive effects on mental health, including reducing stress and anxiety and increasing feelings of calm and well-being.

Physical health benefits: Some research has also suggested that reading the Qur’an can have physical health benefits, including reducing blood pressure and heart rate and improving sleep.

Reward in the hereafter: In Islam, it is believed that reading the Qur’an and acting upon its teachings will be rewarded in the afterlife. The Prophet Muhammad is reported to have said, “The one who reads a letter from the Qur’an will have a reward, and this reward will be multiplied by ten. I am not saying that ‘Alif, Laam, Meem’ is a letter, rather Alif is a letter, Laam is a letter, and Meem is a letter.”

