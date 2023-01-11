Daniel Olukoya, MFM General Overseer, Becomes A Professor Of Biotechnology

Mountain Top University has appointed the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, as a Professor of Biotechnology.

Olukoya’s appointment was made known via a statement issued by the ministry.

The ministry noted that the appointment of the cleric, who is also the university’s Chancellor, was a result of the positive consideration by relevant review Committees and Council of the University following the assessments of his publications by some of the world’s best scholars in Biotechnology, “each of whom found him to be eminently appointable as Professor of Biotechnology.”

“It needs to be underscored that this appointment is indeed well-deserved by Prof. D. K. Olukoya, who is an epitome of all-around excellence,” the church added.

Olukoya bagged a first-class honours degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 1980.

In 1984, he obtained his doctorate degree (PhD) in Molecular Genetics from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

Thereafter, he taught genetics at the University of Lagos and was an external examiner at a number of universities in and outside Nigeria.

He also engaged himself as a distinguished researcher and exceptional geneticist at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research between 1984 and 1998, during which he produced more than 70 scientific publications in the best local and international journals in the area of Microbiology and Biotechnology.

The cleric has also been cited severally by scholars across the world.

“Not only has the new Professor of Biotechnology cut a niche for himself among eminent scholars in Microbiology and Biotechnology across the world, he has equally supervised many postgraduate students and continues to serve as a mentor and motivator to many Nigerian Microbiologists and Biotechnologists, many of whom have risen to professorial cadres in universities in and outside Nigeria.”

“It needs to be mentioned that Prof. D.K. Olukoya was severally offered the position in the 1990s by many universities, but he chose to pursue his ministerial destiny, as directed by God.

“The authorities, members and friends of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, across the world, heartily congratulate our leader and mentor, Prof. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, on his very eminently deserved appointment as Professor of Biotechnology,” the statement read.



