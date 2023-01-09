Datti Needs To Cry Again But This Time, To Apologize To Us – Ada Anambra

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate for the Labour Party, sobbed on Sunday during “The People’s Townhall,” which was hosted by Channels Television.

Thisweekng has learned that on Sunday, Yusuf Datti and his principal, Peter Obi, appeared live on television’s Town Hall series to outline their policies for the nation should they be chosen as president and vice president of Nigeria, respectively.

However, Yusuf Datti became emotional during the live broadcast and started crying as he discussed important topics.

According to Ada Anambra a Tinubu supporter, with the twitter handle @Makuachukwu4Ada, she has come out to say that

“Looking back at the insults, abuses,rape&death threats, suspended accounts, all the blackmail,accusations, propaganda,mockery etc the obidients movement levelled against Tinubu/Shettimaand all batists worldwide. Datti needs to cry again but this time,to apologize to us!”

“They crossed all paths against us on this street. We swallowed a lot for them. Took many uncomfortable decisions because of them. Left our comfort zones. Suspended many arrests and prosecution of their members, all in order to stay peaceful. What in the name was that cry for?”

“Datti did not tell d whole world that he first attacked Femi Fani Kayode‘s family while trying to get back at Asiwaju. He did not narrate what brought the hot breakfast served. His plan to get the pity of the electorates failed woefully. We say “NO” to a crying Vice Presidential candidate”

“If Datti cried on a live broadcast because of how bad he felt his parents and family were insulted, Buhari and Asiwaju should now do what? He was enjoying the scenes when their mob were trolling others, it reached his turn he started crying. It’s a pity!!!”

“The funniest part of Datti’s cry was that he tried as much as possible not to name the force that served him that breakfast which kept him offshore for weeks. Our leader @realFFK is good at what he does, he made Datti to cry like a baby ! Even @_dinomelaye don park well!”

https://thisweekng.com/2023/01/09/datti-needs-to-cry-again-but-this-timeto-apologize-to-us-ada-anambra/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related