Davido Has Completed The Marriage Rites Of Chioma

Crooner Davido Completes Traditional Wedding Rites Of Chioma Adeleke + Registry Wedding Held In November 2022

…

Crooner Davido has married his girlfriend Chioma both traditionally and in the registry.

He has paid in full the Umunna in Owerre Nkworji Ezeala, Imo state.

.

Chioma’s dad who is pictured in all white did the umunna rites and umuada rites .. Davido according to SDK sources paid in cash and even small kids got a share in the bride price ….

The rites was done in Lagos before their son Ifeanyi was buried cos in Chiomas Village you cannot have the childs body unless you pay the Bride price….

….

Chiomas dad was in the Village during the Festive period of 2022 and on January 3, 2023 the Umunna and Umuada were settled..

Thanks to SDK Sources!



