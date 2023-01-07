‘Dear Easterners, I’m Not Sorry’, Brymo Stands By Igbo Presidency Comment

Nigerian singer, Olawale Olofooro professionally known as Brymo has asserted that he is not sorry for his comments on the chances of an easterner becoming president of the country.

The artist has come under fire for claiming that an Igbo presidency would just be a “pipe dream” because of the drive for Biafra.

In his words, ” As long as there (are) talks by prominent people from Igboland about Biafra, an Igbo presidency will be a pipe dream,” Brymo tweeted.

He drew more criticisms when he added that voting for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi was not “prudent”.

Brymo claimed he was not sorry in response to Netizen’s criticism of him on his remarks.

“Dear Easterners, I’m not sorry,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Sorry??… I should apologize right?.

” Dem wan send se scope beg for apology .. mad o!!.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/dear-easterners-im-not-sorry-brymo-stands-by-igbo-presidency-comment/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7510735/brymo-igbo-presidency-may-pipe

