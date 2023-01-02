Defection Of Ahmed Mahmoud Threatens APC In Jigawa

Crisis of confidence, coupled with intra party squabbles, has forced two-term Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ahmed Mahmoud, to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mahmud, who, until his resignation from APC, was a serving National Commissioner, representing Jigawa State at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Mahmoud tendered his resignation letter to the APC Chairman, Galangamawa ward, of his hometown, Gumel, on Saturday over lack of commitment and confidence of party (APC) members towards success of the party in the coming general elections.

In the letter, which was made available to The Guardian, Mahmoud said: “With sense of respect and regard as Chairman, I write to notify you of my resignation from All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I’m constrained to take this decision due to obvious intra party conflicts, disunity and lack of commitment, as well as confidence of party supporters towards success of the party in the coming general elections.

