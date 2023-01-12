Did PDP Pay N95m For Campaign Venue In Rivers? – Fact Check

A former senator, represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, tweeted on January on Saturday, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State paid N95 million for a campaign venue.

The tweet was republished by some blogs and online sites.

Full Text:

The tweet reads: “Ninety Five million Naira for a campaign venue in Rivers; this is unprecedented in the history of our country. It will continue to be a reference point for Governors who want to emasculate the opposition. What’s the cost of renting the Abuja Eagle square?,”

The tweet as at the time of this report had gathered over 70,000 views, 564 likes, 78 retweets and 8 quote tweets.

Verification

Findings by Daily Trust showed that although the said amount was paid by the PDP in Rivers state, it covered 19 venues which the party intends to use for its campaign in the state, and not for a venue as the former senator claimed.

The payment was in compliance with the precautionary requirement of N5 million per venue stipulated by Executive Order 21 signed by Governor Nyesom Wike in 2022. As such the N95m is a lump sum payment for 19 different venues at N5m per venue.

Executive Order 21

Wike had signed Executive Order 21 prohibiting the use of public schools for political parties without approval from the Ministry of Education.

Wike said applicants would also deposit the sum of N5m caution fees in case attendees destroy facilities in the schools.

He also said the application for approval must be submitted at least two weeks before the date of the campaign, stressing that a local council chairman had the right to stop any rally if approval was not sought.

The governor threatened that any head of school that connived with political parties to hold rallies without approval by the state government would be dealt with.

Wike also reiterated his stance against the use of hotels and other leisure spots as meeting points by hoodlums and cultists ahead of the 2023 elections.

Verdict

The claim by Sani is misleading as the N95m is a lump sum paid for 19 different campaign venues and not a single venue.



