Discipline Vs Passion: Which Is More Important For Achieving Your Goals?

Being Disciplined Vs Being Passionate: Which Is More Important For Achieving Your Goals?

We are all trying to achieve something in life, and we all know being successful isn’t easy.

It can require a combination of both discipline and passion. But in my opinion, I’d say discipline is more important to achieving set goals.

Discipline will take you where passion cannot.

I have been passionate about many things, but wasn’t disciplined enough to follow through, hence I didn’t succeed in them.

On the other hand, there were set goals I wasn’t even passionate about, but I achieved them because I was disciplined enough to follow through to the end.

For example, I have always been passionate about writing fictional books, but for many years I had so many book ideas that never saw the light of day. This was because I wasn’t disciplined enough to put in the hours required to write them. I was also too busy writing for my clients (but that’s not an excuse for not writing my own personal projects).

It wasn’t until 2020 that I decided that no matter the workload I have from my clients and no matter how tired I was from working, that I would still make out the time to write my own book. And in less than a month, I had finished my book which I released in October 2020.

That’s my take on discipline and passion as far as achieving set goals is concerned.

What’s yours? And do you have similar stories to share?