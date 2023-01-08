Disregard The Lies, Atiku Is 100% Fit, Super Form Healthwise – Melaye

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has debunked a report in the media that he was flown to London from Dubai for urgent medical attention.

The Spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, in his reaction, described the report as lies that should be disregarded.

He said: “Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100% fit and in super form healthwise.

“The British Government invited the leading presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, just like they had invited Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi earlier. Nigerians should henceforth disregard drug-induced statements propelled by Ikebe super likes of the online medium.”

