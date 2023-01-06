Divorced Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo Marries Her Younger Baby Daddy (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PImlCvfqN7o
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo and her man, Bobby Harris, tied the knot traditionally in a ceremony that took place in Enugu state on January 5, 2022, IGBERETV reports.
The couple share a daughter together, while Uche has a daughter from her previous relationship.
“Already Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu but had to be Double Sure ..
Congratulations are in order ♥️”, she captioned a video of herself on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnC1-Ydgd3y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link