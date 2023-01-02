DJ Killed For Refusing To Play Song At Club In Kenya (Photos)

A 27-year-old disc jockey (DJ) based in Kilifi county, Kenya, has reportedly died after being allegedly assaulted while at work at a local hotel, IGBERETV reports.

Salim Moriasi alias DJ Goodie’s family alleged that he was killed on Christmas Day at about 1:00 am after a scuffle at the County Lux Comfort Hotel in Marikanani.

The late entertainer’s family spokesperson George Abuga said he died from injuries he sustained after he failed to play a song requested by some of the revelers.

The DJ was rushed to Mariakani Sub-county Hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

Abuga said an autopsy conducted at the Coast General Hospital mortuary revealed that the deceased died of cardiorespiratory arrest and severe head injury.

He said;

“I attended the postmortem. The damage on the body indicated that it was by a combat person.”

Asides from alleging that DJ Goodie’s employer attempted to interfere with investigations into the incident, the family also accused the club’s management of booking the deceased as an unknown patient at the Mariakani Sub-county Hospital even though he’s worked for them for six years.

The hospital, in its report, said persons who booked DJ Goodie at the hospital reported that he fell down flight stairs.

Abuga added;

“The murder was grievous, and the same club claims its long-time worker was an unknown Kenyan male. Our son was brutally murdered in cold blood by known people, and clips are circulating all over, and so far, nobody is in custody.

“Those who took him to the hospital told the doctor that he was a drunkard found lying on the floor. However, the doctor looked at him and recommended a CT scan. We call upon the police to move swiftly and arrest the killers.”

Kaloleni Sub County Police Commander Alexander Makau who confirmed the incident, said an investigation into the alleged murder is ongoing.

Makau also said the police has retrieved CCTV footage from the entertainment joint for analysis.

He added;

“The postmortem report has confirmed the murder of the deceased. We are up to the task to ensure we bring all the culprits on board for legal action.

“We were waiting for the family to bury their kin then we swing into action.”



