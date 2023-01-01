Djibouti Speaker, Family, Others Spend New Year Holiday At Orji Kalu’s Camp Neya

Djibouti Speaker, Family, Others To Spend New Year Holiday At Orji Kalu’s Camp Neya

The Speaker of the Djibouti National Assembly, Ali Houmed, on Saturday, arrived Nigeria for the New Year Holiday.

Houmed, who arrived Enugu International Airport in Enugu State alongside his family members and members of the Djibouti Parliament, is in Nigeria to spend the New Year Holiday with the Nigerian Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, who took to his verified Facebook page to announce Houmed’s arrival, said the visitors were in Nigeria to celebrate the New Year with him and his family at his famous Camp Neya in his country home of Igbere, Abia State.

The over 400-room Camp Neya, which is reputed to be the most flamboyant, intimidating and stylish home of any individual in Nigeria, was completed in 1998 and commissioned by the then Military Administrator of Abia State, Col. Anthony Obi, on May 28, 1999, just a day before Kalu assumed office as a democratically elected governor of the State.

Kalu wrote: “In the spirit of the season, the Speaker of Djibouti National Assembly, His Excellency Mohamed Ali Houmed, his family and members of the Djibouti parliament arrived in Nigeria today to spend the new year with me and my family in Camp Neya Igbere.

“After receiving the team at Enugu International Airport, we were hosted by my friend Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa in his Enugu residence.



Like this: Like Loading...

