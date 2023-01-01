Do You Do This Too As A Single Guy?

So, there was this lady introduced to me by my aunty as a single guy, you know the African way of patronizing someone who is due for settling down. The general view is that you should settle down to be responsible.

So this babe is also single, just concluded her service year less than a year ago. She stays my big sister street, so my sister, haven’t observed her for long, approached her, got her number and now she want me to be running her maybe something good might come out of it .

I was partially in support of it cos I like to kill my fish on my own, not the one killed for me’ but out of love and respect, I collected the number and linked up with the babe on watsap asap.

To cut it short, she was also ready to have a serious relationship like. But our problems started first from her utterances on guys who are not financially bouyant, according to her, such man should not be giving a chance, she’s also too logical to reason with, she uses an iPhone and want me an Android user to be servicing the sub.

She also doesn’t want us to meet on a low-key, but all these expensive eateries. I was playing along for a while, until I found out it would amount in futility if taken to a higher levels.

One, I might not be able to be up to task to her extravagant life styles, and that would cut us short. However, we never really met, I do visit my sister and we see from distance but we act as if we don’t know each other since she insist we meet on a classic mode.

I’ve already reduced our conversation and I guessed she also sensed the signal.

My take is that some babe I’ve refused to learn how to relate with guys, knowing what one’s wants and what one’s could get, not to think about themselves alone but others.

I’m not against ladies sizing up guys but if love and peace of mind is what you want, then you should stop being too materialistic.

I don’t see myself dignifying you if you have refused to show me thesame gesture. Hence, my little observation about ladies getting too many affairs wrong. Some might say I’m not man enough but it’s just that I’m a guy who doesn’t play or toy with ladies feelings. No game irrespective of how you portray yourself to me, I go just free u before it go deeper….

Compliments to Nairalanders

