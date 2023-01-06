Do You Envy People: See How To Deal With It

In Islam, envy (hasad) is considered a sin and is condemned in the Qur’an and hadith (sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad). It is described as a feeling of resentment towards someone who has something that one desires, and it can lead to harmful actions or thoughts towards the person who is the object of envy.

The Qur’an describes envy as a characteristic of those who do not believe in God, and it advises believers to avoid envy and to instead cultivate qualities such as generosity and gratitude:

“Envy eats up good deeds just as fire eats up fuel. But Allah removes the effect of envy by His grace. Allah is the All-Knowing, the All-Wise.” (Qur’an, 4:113)

“O you who have believed, do not let your wealth and your children divert you from the remembrance of Allah. And whoever does that – then those are the losers.” (Qur’an, 63:9)

In hadith, the Prophet Muhammad said, “Do not envy one another; do not inflate prices on one another; do not hate one another; do not turn away from one another; and do not undercut one another, but rather be servants of Allah and brothers.” (Sahih Bukhari)

In summary, Islam teaches that envy is a destructive emotion that can lead to harm and division among people. It advises believers to avoid envy and to instead cultivate qualities such as generosity and gratitude.

Here are a few suggestions for how to deal with envy in a healthy way:

Recognize and acknowledge your feelings of envy: It is important to be honest with yourself about your feelings of envy. Acknowledge that you are feeling envious and try to understand the root causes of these feelings.

Practice gratitude: Focusing on the things that you have and are thankful for can help to reduce feelings of envy. Try keeping a gratitude journal or spending a few minutes each day thinking about the things that you are grateful for.

Cultivate contentment: Instead of always striving for more and feeling envious of those who have more than you, try to cultivate a sense of contentment with what you have. Remember that true happiness and fulfillment come from within, not from external possessions or achievements.

Practice compassion: Instead of feeling envious of others, try to look at their situation with compassion. Remember that everyone has struggles and challenges, and try to show understanding and kindness towards those who have what you desire.

Focus on your own goals and accomplishments: Instead of comparing yourself to others and feeling envious, focus on your own goals and accomplishments. Remember that you are on your own unique path, and strive to be the best version of yourself rather than trying to be like someone else.

Seek support: If you are struggling with feelings of envy that are causing you distress, consider seeking support from a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. They can provide a listening ear and help you work through your feelings in a healthy way.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related