Do You Have A Hustle Story?

My first salary was 50k as a customer service rep.

I took the job hoping that I could save some money for my masters or wait till I get a job with my dream company.

Three months into starting work,

Someone from head office mentioned a coperative program where you could save money.

So I decided to remove 20k from my salary for saving every month and signed a direct debit and no access to the account in the first three months.

Every other month I worked to get additional bonuses to urgumemt my new lifestyle.

As a squatter in my parents house, i still had to pay bills like DStv & Nepa bills which was about 7k. (5k Nepa and 2k Dstv).

And then when salary increased to 70k, i started doing Ajo of 20k again.

Some of the things that helped me was the staff bus and free airtime. This meant I spent close to nothing on transport while my office was only #200 to and fro work for days were bus was not availabe.

At the end of two years, I had accumulated about 450k plus interest in dividend which amounted to about 50k.

I took that 50k and bought a masters form in Unilag and got an admission.

I had planned to use the remaining money to fund my school fees but my shift job wouldn’t allow me attend school full time, so I deffered.

At the end of my first four years I had bought two brand new laptops twice, two televisions, a land in Sango Ota and one naija used car that I used to learn how to drive.

All these on a salary of 50k – 70k, all things been equal.

So it baffles me, when you say that you don’t have money to save because you are only lying to your self and not me.

To build a culture of saving, You have to be

👉 Intentional: This is identifying you have to take steps to making yourself disciplined.

That is why you have apps like Microvestng available on your play store and iOS store to help you when you sign up to get started just like i did with the cooperative.

👉 Take advantage of direct debit or automated savings. Our automated savings feature allows you to directly debit my account just like I did with the cooperative.

👉 Take advantage of returns; After my cooperative in the cooperative, I was paid returns in December and felt like a king 👑 and with apps like Microvest you earn on your money while saving. Yes, you can get up to 20% P.A.

This is why I love what we do with Microvest.

P.S Do you have your hustle story, let me here in the comment section 👇

