Do You Know This Hit And Run Victim? (Photo)

Demi Care Foundation @DemiCareNGO

Emergency! This lady was knocked down by hit and run reckless driver on the Cross Over Night !!!

This happened at Igando and the people passing by thought she was dead ,left in the pool of her blood , they ran away from the scene to avoid interrogation from the police .

This happened around 12 midnight, she was later covered with a table .

The following morning , at 7am , people gathered to take videos and pictures of her thinking she was truly dead, A young boy noticed her finger moved and immediately stopped a maruwa to move her to the hospital

She is still unconscious but stable,she has been tested to be pregnant also .She was able to mutter her name as Ruka and hasn’t said anything again

This young Samaritan who carried her has called upon us to help save her . We visited and the state we met her is heartbreaking �

While we want to rally round to get her ICU treatment as she has blood still running in her mouth and still placed at the corridor of a hospital , please kindly take a look well and identify her , also share to get her family notified of the state and condition she is .

Please help us as it is a race against time, we need to do something as soon as possible : please send donations.



Click on the link to see a video of the victim.

https://twitter.com/DemiCareNGO/status/1610919558701027330

