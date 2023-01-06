“Dr. Ifeanyi Odii Has All It Takes To Rescue Ebonyi State” – Amb Oluchukwu

In a recent interview with Spice Media correspondence Janet Maruiri in Nairobi, the Chairman of The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID), Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu spoke about some of the issues bothering governance across all political specs in Nigeria.

“My dear, the Nigerian situation is critical, and we can not continue to pet things as if they are part of the norms. The economy suffers every day. Insecurity is the order of the day. Our kids can’t even go to school anymore without parents asking question and surveiling their every move. University students were home and idle for over eight months because of the strike. The deplicting economy is obvious even from afar. That is why you see millions of Nigerians clamouring for an Atiku Abubakar’s presidency. And down to state level, we can see what Dr. Ifeanyi Chuckwuma Odii is doing in Ebonyi State. The great people of the state really desire him as their governor. He is doing marvellously well in empowering a lot of women and children.”

Ambassador Pascal also pointed out why he is so confident with the future of the country and the hopes surrounding young people taking the helms of affairs. He further rained accolades on the Ebonyi State PDP Governorship Candidate Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, who got verdicts from the Supreme Court a few weeks ago to confirm his candidacy in 2023.

“The reason why i am an Atiku guy is because of his flexibility and penchance in working with young people. That is the same reason i am happy that young people are beginning to take hold of power. I am really so excited that at this junction, Ebonyi State will be witnessing a new sense of leadership in the person of Ifeanyi Chuckwuma Odii, the PDP governorship candidate.

“He is a pinup guy for plausible leadership. He has expressed it in various capacities, both in public and private sectors. He is a young man who knows his onions, and we can clearly see that in his scorecards. When i saw his plans for the state, i was blown away with the strength and dynamism of his Manifesto. It speaks deep volumetric approach to governance. His micro-economic templates are very clear to fit in every citizen of the state. Most importantly, i admire the fact that his security strategy for the state is cohesive and robust. He gives premium to human capital development. Some of the institutional reforms i saw in the manifesto give me hope. Industrialisation is one of those mechanisms he intends to use in creating viable jobs for the youths in the state.” Amb. Pascal Oluchukwu asserted.

“I am not saying all these things to troubleshoot his capacities; no, but we can clearly see what he has done for the State. He has shown goodlyness with the way he has treated his people through his philanthropic activities. He has empowered hundreds of women and young people across the state with The Ebele & AnyiChuks Foundation. He has shown leadership and made it pretty obvious that he can make Ebonyi State a major investment destination. Ebonyi has everything to feed Nigeria; all we need is a visionary leader like Dr. Ifeanyi Chuckwuma Odii. He possesses the grit, tenacity, and unyielding spirit to get things done.” Amb. Pascal concluded.

