https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDEW9SAvLDs

The Presidential Campaign Rally of the Labour Party continues today in Bauchi and everyone is glad to welcome H.E Peter Obi, the man of the People to the ancient city of Bauchi. The campaign venue is getting filled up as people are still trooping inside the campaign venue.

