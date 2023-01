The Edo government says six people kidnapped during the attack on a train station in the state have been rescued.

The state government announced the development in a statement on Monday.

The rescued victims were identified as a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a six-year-old girl, and two siblings aged two and five years old, respectively.



https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-six-victims-of-edo-train-attack-including-4-children-rescued-from-captivity/amp

