EFL Cup: Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester United 0 – 3 – (Full Time)

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United square off in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday at the City Ground, hoping to advance to the championship game. The Tricky Trees narrowly defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties to advance to the final four, while the Red Devils easily defeated Charlton Athletic in the quarterfinals. On February 1, the two teams will meet again at Old Trafford for the return leg in order to determine who will face Newcastle United or Southampton at Wembley.

