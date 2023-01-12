EFL Cup: Southampton Vs Manchester City 2 – 0 – (Full Time)

Manchester City can once again reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight with a win away at Southampton.

Even amid all of their Premier League success. Pep Guardiola’s side have become synonymous with the competition since his landing in England, lifting the trophy on four separate occasions since 2018.

Dethroned last season, City look favourites to win it again this time around. In fantastic form and with holders Liverpool and Premier League leaders Arsenal knocked out, it’d be brave to bet against them.

Saints, meanwhile, got their first win under new manager Nathan Jones against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday but remain unconvincing.

The former Luton boss is yet to convince supporters, who were heard to have criticised his brand of football at Selhurst Park. Still, a shock win against City would be some way into building support.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related