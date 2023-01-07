Eight Labour Party Assembly Candidates, PCC Member Join APC

Eight Labour Party (LP) state assembly candidates, on Friday, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State.

The eight candidates are from Auyo, Kirikasamma, Bulangu, Malammadori, Kafin Hausa, Birniwa, Guri and Kaugama constituencies.

The politicians were received by Governor Muhammad Badaru, at an event in the government house, the governor’s media aide, Habibu Kila, said in a statement.

Mr Kila said the governor also received a member of the northern presidential campaign council of the Labour Party who dumped the party and joined the APC.

“Governor Badaru expressed his appreciation to them and promised that they will be carried along in all party activities and urged them to be loyal party members.”

One of the defecting politicians, Muhammad Makinta, from Guri Local Government Area, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they joined the APC after they realized that the party in the state has more prospects, the statement claimed.

Mr Makinta said they will work to ensure victory for APC’s candidates in the general election in their respective areas of influence.

While welcoming the new APC members, the Chairman of the APC in the state, Aminu Gumel, assured the newcomers that they would be accorded the rights and privileges enjoyed by old members.

