*Ekiti First Lady Welcomes First Baby of the year, Donates Gifts to Triplets*

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, in the early hours of Sunday, welcomed the first baby of the year 2023, at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Okeyard, Ise-Ekiti.

The first baby, Adeyemo, was the second child of a 38-year-old bricklayer, Mr Adeyemo Gbenga, and his 32-year-old wife, Mrs Adeyemo Oluwatoyin.

Mrs Yetunde salami, Officer in charge of the health facility, stated that the mother was delivered of the baby at exactly 12:00 am through normal delivery, without any complications and weighed 3.0kilogram at birecounting resenting the gifts, the First Lady congratulated the parents for the bundle of joy and urged them to train up the child in a godly way.

Dr. Oyebanji called on all mothers to take good care of their children by laying a healthy foundation for them through exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months. She also charged them to ensure that they receive all the necessary immunisation at the appropriate time.

“There is nothing I can give that can be enough for the upkeep of the baby but just to start up. Parental effort towards every child’s upbringing is quite imperative and such should be done with conscious effort,” she added.

She appreciated the officials of the health centre for good work being carried out and urged them to continue in that direction.

In a similar development, Dr. Oyebanji also donated gifts and cash to a mother of triplets at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, EKSUTH, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the Chief Medical Director, CMD of the hospital, Prof. Kayode Olabanji, the mother gave birth to the triplets on December 28 and had been in the intensive care department of the hospital.

The babies, two girls and a boy, were born to the family of Mr and Mrs Toba Owoeye.

The parents of the triplets pleaded with the Qife of the Governor to consider them for a job, saying the family is not capable of taking care of the triplets.

Raheem Akingbolu

SA Media to the First Lady of Ekiti State

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02QaPLozcjNBprKrUTjUaM6iQfPz1z4TUMzfHWagc5FDgojynaRMbS6gXVnXeygPTTl&id=100069437032705&mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related