The leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has debunked claims that he has endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the presidency.

El-Zakzaky made this disclaimer through one of his lawyers, Marshall Abubakar, ashe described the rumours as false and urged Nigerians to disregard them.

Marshall said, “That is fake news. I can confirm to you that there is nothing of such, though some presidential candidates have reached out to him, he has refrained from endorsing any of them because he believes the 2023 presidential contest is bereft of ideological leaning.”

However, El-Zakzaky noted that some presidential candidates approached him so that he can endorse them.

The Muslim group leader called the public to ignore the viral reports and described them as falsehood.

Recall that recently, there were viral online reports that El-Zakzaky called his IMN members to get the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote for Obi during the February 25 election.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/thats-fake-news-el-zakzaky-denies-endorsing-peter-obi-presidency/

